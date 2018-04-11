Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair (NYSE:W) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $107.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Wayfair stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wayfair has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $100.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $38,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $187,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,010.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,600 shares of company stock worth $1,053,632 and sold 78,056 shares worth $7,046,053. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/advisor-group-inc-buys-666-shares-of-wayfair-inc-w-updated.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.