Advisor Group Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Macerich (MAC)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 870.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Macerich from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE:MAC opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $8,077.87, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/advisor-group-inc-has-115000-holdings-in-macerich-mac.html.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.