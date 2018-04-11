Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,667.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK ETF Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK ETF Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK ETF Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. ARK ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in ARK ETF Trust (ARKK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/advisor-group-inc-increases-position-in-ark-etf-trust-arkk.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ARK ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.