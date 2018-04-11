Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,445 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISCF)

Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spruce Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spruce Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

