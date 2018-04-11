AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of AECOM worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AECOM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AECOM by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC raised its position in AECOM by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,307,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AECOM has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5,566.14, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $196,647.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/aecom-acm-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.