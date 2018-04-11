AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands) (AEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands) (NYSE:AEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of AEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 9,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148. AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

