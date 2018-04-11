Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Price

Media coverage about AerCap (NYSE:AER) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2723755850638 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

AER stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 76,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,415. The firm has a market cap of $8,084.09, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. AerCap has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. AerCap had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

