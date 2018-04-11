Aeron Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $2.28 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, EtherDelta, Binance and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00793442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00173170 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Tidex, Mercatox, Kuna, Bit-Z and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

