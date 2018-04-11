AeroVironment (AVAV) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AeroVironment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.2586410170011 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of AVAV opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,094.18, a PE ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $347,928.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $181,336.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $1,677,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/aerovironment-avav-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.