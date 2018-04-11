Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $330.93 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $330.93 million and $4.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00020587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Coinbene and AEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00077463 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, AEX, EtherDelta, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinbene, Mercatox and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

