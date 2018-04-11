Aetna (AET) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Aetna (NYSE:AET) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aetna earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7313949380051 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Aetna stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.27. 2,382,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,042. Aetna has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $56,077.18, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

