Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 381 ($5.39) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON AFHP opened at GBX 342 ($4.83) on Tuesday. AFH Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($5.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In other news, insider Mark Chambers purchased 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £19,972.37 ($28,229.50).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/afh-financial-group-afhp-receives-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.