Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aflac to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aflac from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $33,801.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Aflac will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $239,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,118. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,466,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,124,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

