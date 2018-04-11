Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have performed better that the industry in a year's time. It will invest $250 million in different growth areas benefiting from an easy tax regime. Ample capital enables it to buy back shares and raise dividend payouts. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and new products bode well for the long term. The U.S segment will remain strong on a number of growth initiatives. A favorable earnings guidance against the backdrop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Nevertheless, persistent low interest rates in Japan have put pressure on revenue growth from the region. Also, branch conversion cost might drain margins.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aflac to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 2,411,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,635. Aflac has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,801.11, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $2,242,723.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,797,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,743,000 after buying an additional 813,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,660,000 after purchasing an additional 134,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,828,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,031,000 after purchasing an additional 265,633 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Aflac by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,601,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/aflac-afl-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.