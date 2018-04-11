African Barrick Gold (ABGLF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

African Barrick Gold (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Mining plc is a mining company which acquires and explores primarily for gold. The Company’s producing mines consists of Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso. Acacia Mining plc, formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup raised African Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

ABGLF opened at $1.95 on Monday. African Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $799.67, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71.

African Barrick Gold (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. African Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 94.13%. The business had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that African Barrick Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/african-barrick-gold-abglf-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

African Barrick Gold Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on African Barrick Gold (ABGLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for African Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.