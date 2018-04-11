Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s expanding product portfolio, end-market strength and robust performance in China and Europe are key growth drivers. Moreover, the company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses is beneficial for its core operations. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments towards more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positive. However, the macro weakness in some regions and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. In the past year, shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on A. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.48.

Shares of A traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. 1,965,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,124. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,525.60, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,850 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,638,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,351,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,400 shares of company stock worth $4,809,327.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/agilent-technologies-a-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.