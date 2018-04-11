Aigang Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Aigang has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Aigang token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and OTCBTC. Aigang has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $32,075.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00795614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065080 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and OTCBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

