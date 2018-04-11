Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.00. 141,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,227. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,080.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6,110.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

