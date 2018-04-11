Airbus Se (EADSY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.34 on May 3rd

Airbus Se (OTCMKTS:EADSY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

EADSY stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $89,481.91, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

