Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ earnings. Akari Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,011.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akari Therapeutics.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59.

AKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,692. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,962,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

