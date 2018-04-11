Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells 20,254 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 20,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $124,157.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AKTS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/akoustis-technologies-inc-akts-director-steven-denbaars-sells-20254-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.