Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8678841661938 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,754 shares of company stock worth $149,271. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

