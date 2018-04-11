Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcatel Lucent earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.592861231225 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ALU opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Alcatel Lucent has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

About Alcatel Lucent

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups.

