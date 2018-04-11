Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,838,000 after acquiring an additional 650,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 175,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $142,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,220. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 53.70%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/alexander-baldwin-inc-alex-holdings-lessened-by-clearbridge-investments-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is a Hawai`i corporation, and has elected to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) beginning with the 2017 tax year. A&B owns, operates and manages 4.1 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland, and is the largest owner of grocery/drug-anchored retail centers in Hawai`i.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.