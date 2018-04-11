Insider Buying: DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) Director Acquires 711,616 Shares of Stock

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) Director Alexander Otto acquired 711,616 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $5,201,912.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,860,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,407,177.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Alexander Otto purchased 377,331 shares of DDR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $2,731,876.44.

On Monday, March 26th, Alexander Otto purchased 350,933 shares of DDR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $2,449,512.34.

On Friday, March 23rd, Alexander Otto acquired 990,275 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $6,892,314.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $10,555,667.98.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Alexander Otto acquired 1,245,942 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $9,444,240.36.

Shares of NYSE:DDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2,728.01, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DDR Corp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of DDR in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in DDR by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DDR by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,769,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DDR by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 937,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,884,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

