Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12,358.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $298.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $604,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $3,761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,168,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,618 shares of company stock worth $8,935,609 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

