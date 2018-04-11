Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (ALXN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $149.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.55.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,599.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 13,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,540,525.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $76,805.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,345,708 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

