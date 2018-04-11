Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys 5,883 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.55.

Shares of ALXN traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,343. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $24,599.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.38 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.48%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $76,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $707,048.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,266.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,345,708. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

