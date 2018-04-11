Alico (ALCO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Alico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.80 on Monday. Alico has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alico by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alico by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 71.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alico by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alico (ALCO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/alico-alco-upgraded-to-c-by-thestreet.html.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.