Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $272.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Align Technology has been outperforming its broader industry. The company has been delivering strong performance over the past few quarters. We are encouraged by Align Technology’s solid Invisalign Technology prospects and growth in North America and internationally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. We are also upbeat about the company signing a distribution agreement with Glidewell Dental to distribute the iTero Element intraoral scanning system with the latest glidewell.io In-Office Solution in North America. On the flip side, adverse foreign currency fluctuation is a concern. Moreover, tough competition, rising operating costs and macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on the stock.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.42 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.49.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $257.53. The stock had a trading volume of 106,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,208. The company has a market cap of $19,958.48, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,351.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/align-technology-algn-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.