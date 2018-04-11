Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has $302.42 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $257.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.49.

Shares of ALGN traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.27. 938,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,149. Align Technology has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $19,651.56, a PE ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,351.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 98,968.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 81,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 579.3% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,899.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

