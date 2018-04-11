Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.75. 597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$57.41 and a 12-month high of C$67.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

