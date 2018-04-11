Alio Gold (ALO) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alio Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alio Gold from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.17.

Shares of TSE:ALO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.56. 102,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,319. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.23 and a 12 month high of C$7.99.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Alio Gold had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

