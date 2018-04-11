ALIS (CRYPTO:ALIS) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ALIS has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $45,036.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00818239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172332 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

