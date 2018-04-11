All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,978 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 118,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99,391.66, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

