Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Price

News headlines about Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegheny Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2731107306871 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 838,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,677. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,059.84, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.22 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.61 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

