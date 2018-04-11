Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Allegion worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,116,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,661,000 after buying an additional 125,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,738,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,149,000 after buying an additional 390,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,026,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,324,000 after buying an additional 1,297,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,227,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after buying an additional 334,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,607,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after buying an additional 128,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,274,754.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,520.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $688,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8,046.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 126.46% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

