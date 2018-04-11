Wedbush Trims Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Target Price to $230.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Edward Jones upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.35.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $210.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $203.66 and a 12 month high of $278.33. The firm has a market cap of $11,442.78, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.72 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $5,141,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,798,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melisa A. Miller sold 12,246 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $3,001,372.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 47,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 44.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 54.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 453.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wedbush Trims Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Target Price to $230.00” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/alliance-data-systems-ads-price-target-cut-to-230-00-updated.html.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.