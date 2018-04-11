Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,441.2% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $2,202.36, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

