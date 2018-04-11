Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,160 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Perficient worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Perficient by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,273 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 28,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,487 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,003,000 after buying an additional 98,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Perficient by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,688 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 854,535 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Perficient to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $111,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.66. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.70 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the digital transformation consultancy to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/alliancebernstein-l-p-boosts-stake-in-perficient-inc-prft-updated.html.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.