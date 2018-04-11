Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.33 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,902.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.99. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $2,163.78, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

