CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of CommScope worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

In other CommScope news, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Gray sold 28,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $1,113,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Co has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $7,470.52, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CommScope to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

