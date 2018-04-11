Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.73 and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Indiana that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

