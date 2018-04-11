Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,673 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 725,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LTC Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,476.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.11.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At December 31, 2017, LTC had 202 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

