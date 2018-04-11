Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Citizens First Co. (CZFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens First Co. (NASDAQ:CZFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.60% of Citizens First at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens First during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens First by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens First by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens First by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens First stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Citizens First Co. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.72, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Citizens First had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other Citizens First news, VP Marc R. Lively sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $61,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Perkins bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,166 shares of company stock worth $125,458 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens First Profile

Citizens First Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, and retail consumers. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, fixed and variable rate IRA accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

