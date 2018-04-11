Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in IXYS Co. (IXYS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of IXYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXYS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IXYS during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IXYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in IXYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IXYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in IXYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXYS opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IXYS Co. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IXYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

