Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 361,269 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,269 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

BXMT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 498,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,573. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3,389.72, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 53.86% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $80.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.97 million. research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.36%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

