Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 430,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,280,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 49.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Watsco by 42.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stephens set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Watsco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price target on shares of Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

WSO stock opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,934.44, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $134.08 and a 12 month high of $189.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Watsco had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

