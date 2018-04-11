Allison Transmission (ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $5,329.53, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.57 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 60.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 135,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $6,027,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Star sold 505,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $22,548,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,595 shares of company stock worth $42,908,007. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allison Transmission by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

