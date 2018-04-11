Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 132,129 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of Allison Transmission worth $71,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,175,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,514,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 742,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,065,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,030,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $609,000.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 135,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $6,027,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 322,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $14,331,563.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,110.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,595 shares of company stock worth $42,908,007. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,269. The firm has a market cap of $5,329.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

